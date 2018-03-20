Both of Edmonton’s school districts have laid out their capital plans, and both put the need for at least one new school at the top of their lists.

In the past six months, more than a dozen new schools have opened in the city under both school districts – five under Edmonton Catholic Schools, and eleven for Edmonton Public.

However, officials say more are still needed.

“Our growth over the past few years and we are expecting that trend to continue is about 3 per cent of our student population, or about $3,000 students a year,” EPSB Board Chair Michelle Draper said.

“The capital construction announcements have not kept pace with that growth,” Boris Radyo with Edmonton Catholic said. “We have a deficit of 2,500 student spaces in the district.”

In their three year capital plans, both school boards have listed more new schools in south Edmonton as their first priority.

Edmonton Catholic is looking for a new kindergarten to Grade 9 school in southwest Edmonton, in the Windermere/Keswick neighbourhoods.

Edmonton Public is looking to add a new high school in the Meadows community.

“These young students are growing up into junior high up to high schools and we need to address the pressures,” Draper said, saying the situation will be critical come the 2022-2023 school year.

Both boards discussed and agreed on their priorities Tuesday.

Trustees are hopeful the upcoming provincial budget will include money for new schools.

“We are always in contact and they are always asking questions about what our needs are,” Radyo said.

Within four years, several new public schools are set to open, including a new high school in Heritage Valley, a junior high school in Larkspur and an elementary school in McConachie.

With files from Nicole Weisberg