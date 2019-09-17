New tower to open at Century Park
Central Tower at Century Park in Edmonton. (Dave Ewasuk/CTV News Edmonton)
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 12:14PM MDT
After years of waiting, Century Park, the massive development site adjacent to the LRT station of the same name is finally set to open a new high rise.
The 18 storey luxury apartment building is called Central Tower.
The CEO of Procura Real Estate, George Schluessel, gives CTV News Edmonton a sneak peek as to what the building offers and why the continued buildout of the Century Park site will focus on rentals going forward.
More to come...