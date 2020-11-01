EDMONTON -- A one-of-its kind facility opened in south Edmonton on Sunday.

The private facility is devoted specifically to volleyball and pickleball.

Planning has been in the works for several years.

“Most of the time, Monday to Friday, we’re going to have pickleball,” said David Jones of the Edmonton Volleyball and Pickleball Centre. “Seventeen courts from 7:30 until 5, and then volleyball comes in after that. Youth groups and adult groups will come in and play scheduled volleyball games in leagues, etc. We also have pickleball at night too, so you can take lesson clinics and learn how to play the game.”

An introduction to pickleball course is also being offered for $10. You can find more information online.