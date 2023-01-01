New Year's Day death and burned-out vehicle may be connected: EPS

Police say the discovery of a burned-out vehicle in southeast Edmonton may be linked to the death of a man early New Year's Day.

Around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were called to a disturbance at a home near 16A Avenue and 38 Street.

When they arrived, a 51-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were found injured. Both were taken to hospital, where the man died. The woman remains in hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Later, police say they located a burned-out white 2012 Dodge Ram truck near 24 Street and 14 Avenue, which is believed to be connected to the earlier altercation.

They are asking anyone with footage in either area between 9 p.m. New Year's Eve and 5 a.m. Sunday to contact investigators.

Anyone who also might have seen the truck in the area of 16A Avenue and 38 Street is also being asked to come forward.

Tips or information can be called in at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.