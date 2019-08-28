Bob Eubanks still has game.

The man who hosted the Newlywed Game for decades is back with a new live show called Hollywood’s Greatest Game Shows, and he's coming to Edmonton.

“We play our version of the Newlywed Game. We call it the Not So Newlywed Game. We also have our version of Card Sharks and we have one called Shake Your Booty. which is just funnier than heck," Eubanks told CTV News Edmonton.

Eubanks was the first host of the Newlywed Game. He says the concept for the show was drawn up on a napkin in 1966, then showcased to American TV executives shortly after.

“This is a true story," said Eubanks. “There was a cute little blond girl and I said, 'What’s your favourite nickname for your husband?' She said, 'Numb nuts,' and the ABC guys went upstairs and bought the show without a pilot!”

Eubanks went on to host the Newlywed Games and other game shows for decades. But while he was doing that he also promoted concerts. His first one was at the Hollywood Bowl in 1964 when he brought in the Beatles.

“The other concert promoter in town passed. He said. 'I’m not paying $25,000 for those for long-haired guys,' recalls Eubanks. “So I borrowed the money on my house and presented the Beatles at the Hollywood Bowl.”

Eubanks went on to promote and manage the careers of many artists including Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard and The Everly Brothers. Although Eubanks doesn’t promote concerts anymore, he does a show where he tells stories about the Beatles while a Fab Four tribute band provides the music.

He also travels North America with his Hollywood’s Greatest Game Shows production, which will be at the River Cree Casino Sep. 7 and 8. He says at age 81 he has no plans to slow down.

“Retirement is not in my vocabulary. My oldest son is 60, my youngest in 16.”