Nickel releases $400K donor list, becomes 2nd of 9 candidates to do so

EDMONTON -

Mike Nickel became the second Edmonton mayoral candidate to release a list of campaign donors Wednesday night, revealing nearly $415,000 in campaign fundraising.

He had promised earlier Wednesday to release the data to the public.

The list of more than 900 contributions ranges in value from $5 to $5,000.

In a social media post, he gave his “sincere thanks & appreciation for every nickel donated.”

— Mike Nickel (@MikeNickelYEG) October 14, 2021

The total fundraised may place Nickel on equal footing with frontrunner Amarjeet Sohi; Sohi did not disclose exact donation amounts but rather tallies of donations under funding levels. At minimum, he had fundraised $400,000, and possibly up to $1 million, 10 days before the Oct. 18 election.

Sohi has promised to update the list before Monday.

Sohi and Nickel’s seven remaining opponents are required to release a final list of contributions and expenditures to Edmonton Elections before March 1, 2022.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to the other leading candidates; Kim Krushell, Micheal Oshry and Cheryll Watson’s teams have all promised to release their lists before election day.

“We’ll definitely be releasing it. It’s part of my transparency and accountability and we have no problem in releasing it, so it'll be this week,” Krushell said.

Outgoing mayor Don Iveson raised $618,000 in 2013 and $396,000 in 2017, according to statements he released.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean Amato