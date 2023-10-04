Edmonton

    • Nickelback to play at NHL Heritage Classic in Edmonton

    Canadian rock band Nickelback will take the stage during the NHL Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium later this month.

    The band, which was recently introduced into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, will play during the second intermission of the game between Edmonton and Calgary on Oct. 29.

    The performance will also be carried live on the TV broadcast.

    Tickets for the Heritage Classic are still available through Ticketmaster.

    This year marks the 20th anniversary of the first-ever NHL regular season outdoor game, the 2003 NHL Heritage Classic between Edmonton and Montreal at Commonwealth Stadium.

