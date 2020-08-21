EDMONTON -- Police say there is nothing criminal about an explosion in Strathcona County on Thursday.

It happened at a business near Highway 16 and Range Road 232 shortly after noon.

According to police, employees at ARS Trucking & Welding were cutting up a tanker for scrap when it exploded.

“All I saw was a big piece of silver thing go up in the air, flames straight up,” said Edward Smith who was working nearby.

“Maybe six seconds later just followed by a blast. Hit me in the chest. Feels like a football player trampled me to the ground. “

“I seen a bunch of smoke and pieces of the scrap metal go flying in the air,” said Jaqeen Rayan, a truck driver who was standing nearby. “I ran in my truck and then a bunch of other guys came out and we all ran across to go check and see if everyone was ok.”

A vehicle parked about 50 metres from the blast area sustained a broken window, but no injuries were reported.

People as far away as the Highlands neighbourhood in Edmonton reported feeling the blast.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.