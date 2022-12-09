No criminal charges to be laid in fatal July 2020 rollover on Columbia Icefield: RCMP

No criminal charges will be laid in connection to the rollover of an icefield tour bus in the Rocky Mountains which killed three passengers and injured 14 others.

RCMP on Friday announced they and crown prosecutors found "no criminal charges are warranted" in the July 2020 crash on Alberta's Athabasca Glacier.

"While the RCMP is aware of the charges resulting from the regulatory investigation, the criminal standard is high and the criminal investigation is independent, separate and parallel to the [Occupational Health and Safety] investigation," a statement read.

Mounties concluded their investigation earlier in 2022 and have been reviewing evidence since then.

RCMP attend the scene of a sightseeing bus rollover at the Columbia Icefields near Jasper, Alta., Sunday, July 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

In May, the Alberta government announced eight charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Actagainst tour company Brewster Inc., including three counts of failing to ensure the health and safety of passengers by not controlling the hazard of the "slope of the lateral moraine." Lateral moraines are piles of rock and debris which form on the sides of glaciers.

Other charges were related to equipment maintenance and failing to mandate seat belt rules amongst employees.

RCMP say their investigation "was of the utmost seriousness and was complex, both factually and legally."

"Our thoughts continue to go out to the families of the deceased and the injured, and to all who have been impacted by this tragedy," RCMP said.

Several lawsuits have also been launched in connection to the incident.

Mounties say they shared all of their investigative material with the labour ministry, as required under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Columbia Icefield tours resumed in 2021 with new safety features and protocols.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Lachacz and CTV News Calgary's Michael Franklin