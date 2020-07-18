Advertisement
Three dead after bus rollover south of Jasper: RCMP
EDMONTON -- Three people are dead after a tour bus rollover at the Columbia Icefields near Jasper, Alta. on Saturday according to RCMP.
Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services confirmed earlier Saturday that several people were in critical and serious condition.
Williamson also confirmed that hospitals were preparing to receive patients. This included hospitals in both Edmonton and Calgary.
Several RCMP detachments and three STARS helicopters responded to the rollover.
According to witnesses on social media, the bus was travelling on the Athabasca Glacier when it rolled over.
The tour buses are equipped with monster-truck tires and regularly take tourists off-road up to the Athabasca Glacier.
Another Twitter user said that it was a rockslide that caused the rollover.
Medical crews from both Jasper and Lake Louise were on scene.
RCMP said there were 27 passengers on the bus at the time of the rollover.
The icefields are located about 100 km. south of Jasper and are one of the largest non-polar icefields in the world.
With files from The Canadian Press