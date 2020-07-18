EDMONTON -- Three people are dead after a tour bus rollover at the Columbia Icefields near Jasper, Alta. on Saturday according to RCMP.

Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services confirmed earlier Saturday that several people were in critical and serious condition.

Williamson also confirmed that hospitals were preparing to receive patients. This included hospitals in both Edmonton and Calgary.

Several RCMP detachments and three STARS helicopters responded to the rollover.

According to witnesses on social media, the bus was travelling on the Athabasca Glacier when it rolled over.

There are two of coaches still on the glacier. I’m in one of them.

We’ve been stuck here since 2pm and witnessed the whole thing since our coach was ready to go up the hill when we saw the coach is question lost control and roll over — The Free White North (@FreeWhiteNorth) July 18, 2020

The tour buses are equipped with monster-truck tires and regularly take tourists off-road up to the Athabasca Glacier.

Another Twitter user said that it was a rockslide that caused the rollover.

Also approx 2- 3 other sno coaches are still on Glacier. Columbia Icefields Centre has been evacuated to allow emergency responders to stabilize. — Rob Kanty (@phx_rob) July 18, 2020

Medical crews from both Jasper and Lake Louise were on scene.

RCMP said there were 27 passengers on the bus at the time of the rollover.

The icefields are located about 100 km. south of Jasper and are one of the largest non-polar icefields in the world.

With files from The Canadian Press