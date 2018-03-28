Edmonton police are investigating a violent crime spree that has resulted in one in critical condition in hospital.

The string of incidents started with a carjacking in Fort Saskatchewan. According to police, two men threatened a woman at knife point and stole her white Ford Escape at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

EPS said the stolen SUV was used for “committing crimes” in Edmonton.

Later that day, police were notified of a home invasion in the area of 106 Avenue and 123 Street, where two men were abducted, assaulted and robbed, EPS said.

“That was the original intent, the home invasion that we believe, was a drug deal gone bad,” S/Sgt. Bill Clark said.

One of the abductees had escaped from a vehicle and was flagging down traffic before calling EPS.

Clark said police pursued the suspect vehicle for a short time but they were called off because there was too much traffic at that time.

The vehicle then fled to the Rundle Park where it drove down a pathway underneath Yellowhead Trail into Hermitage Park.

“Thankfully, no one was walking down there. But this is what some of these people do to escape from police. It is a tough call by the officers on the street at the time,” he said.

At about 10:30 p.m., police observed the vehicle believed to have been involved in the kidnapping meet up with the stolen SUV from Fort Saskatchewan.

The two vehicles were then witnessed driving northbound on Manning Drive near 153 Avenue where Clark said one of the suspect vehicles was involved in “a road rage incident” with a third vehicle that was not involved in the crime spree.

EPS said as the bystander was attempting to make a life turn, one of the suspects shot him, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and veer into the ditch.

The 38-year-old victim is on life support in hospital and is not expected to survive, said Clark.

“It is a very, very serious and tragic incident, this was basically a crime spree committed by these individuals who were no doubt on a rampage last night,” he said.

The two suspect vehicles then headed north near Gibbons, where police deployed spike belts in an attempt to stop them but they were not deterred.

One of the vehicles broke down and all the suspects left that vehicle and went into the other one.

All five suspects then drove back towards Edmonton on Highway 28A in the same vehicle, which was running on rims.

A short time later, police stopped the vehicle and arrested three minors (two female and one male) and two men.

Charges are expected later Wednesday, and may include theft, possession of firearms and kidnapping.