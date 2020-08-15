Advertisement
No injuries after fire at Suncor's Fort McMurray plant
Published Saturday, August 15, 2020 4:30PM MDT
Fire broke out at the Suncor facility in Fort McMurray on Aug. 14, 2020. (Source: Twitter)
EDMONTON -- Suncor is investigating after a fire on Friday night at its facility in Fort McMurray.
No injuries were reported after the blaze broke out in the extraction area of the plant.
The area was evacuated and is still closed to allow crews to do a thorough assessment.
The blaze was declared out on Saturday morning.