EDMONTON -- Residents of an Edmonton apartment building were forced outside on Sunday after fire broke out on the second floor.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at 114 Street and 27 Avenue.

Officials say they received nine calls on the fire. Seven units were sent to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was considered under control around 2:45 p.m.

It’s not clear what caused the blaze.