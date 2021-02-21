Advertisement
No injuries reported after apartment fire in SW Edmonton
Published Sunday, February 21, 2021 3:38PM MST
Firefighters were called to a blaze at an apartment in southwest Edmonton on Sunday. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
Share:
EDMONTON -- Residents of an Edmonton apartment building were forced outside on Sunday after fire broke out on the second floor.
It happened just before 2 p.m. at 114 Street and 27 Avenue.
Officials say they received nine calls on the fire. Seven units were sent to the scene.
No injuries were reported.
The fire was considered under control around 2:45 p.m.
It’s not clear what caused the blaze.