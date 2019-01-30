

CTV Edmonton





Police are investigating after a call about gunshots at an apartment complex at 37 Street and 118 Avenue around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Investigating officers found bullet holes but say they couldn’t find anyone who had been shot.

It's believed shots were fired during a break and enter that led to a fight in a suite.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, and no one has been arrested yet.

Officers say this appears to be a targeted-incident and there is no risk to the public.