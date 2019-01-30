Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
No injuries reported after shooting on Tuesday night
No injuries have been reported after a shooting on Tuesday night.
CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 5:38AM MST
Police are investigating after a call about gunshots at an apartment complex at 37 Street and 118 Avenue around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Investigating officers found bullet holes but say they couldn’t find anyone who had been shot.
It's believed shots were fired during a break and enter that led to a fight in a suite.
The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, and no one has been arrested yet.
Officers say this appears to be a targeted-incident and there is no risk to the public.