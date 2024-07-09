No one hurt in mid-air crash between helicopter, plane near Edmonton

EDMONTON
    Transportation Safety Board of Canada signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Transportation Safety Board of Canada signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
    No injuries were reported after a small plane and a helicopter collided mid-air in Alberta on Tuesday.

    The crash was reported at 11:02 a.m.

    According to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the helicopter was a Bell 212 with just a pilot on board.

    The plane was a Cessna 172 with a flight instructor and student on board.

    The Cessna flew to the Villeneuve airport and landed after the crash, according to Lac Ste. Anne Fire Services, and the helicopter was found north of the town of Onoway, about 30 kilometres away.

    The helicopter pilot was picked up at the scene.

    The helicopter will be left at the crash site so the Transportation Safety Board can investigate.

    Onoway is about 70 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

