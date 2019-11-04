Over 700 students from Edmonton schools will gather at Beechmount Cemetery Monday morning for the annual No Stone Left Alone ceremony.

The annual Remembrance gathering is one of dozens that will take place across Canada leading up to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.

Students place poppies on the headstones of veterans and take a moment to reflect on their service and sacrifice.

In 2018, 9,236 students participated, honouring veterans in 105 cemeteries across the country.