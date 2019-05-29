A year-round Nordic spa is coming to Edmonton in 2020.

The Edmonton Nordic Spa was originally a candidate in The Edmonton Project competition, which was eventually won by a group who proposed building a gondola over the city’s river valley.

“We’re so excited that it’s coming,” Explore Edmonton Tourism Development Manager Nadim Chin told CTV News. "It's a world-class product, and we think that it will do really well to help us sell Edmonton to the world."

The man behind the $20 million-project, Hank Van Weelden, has already built a Nordic spa in Kananaskis.

The hope is to build eight pools in a two-acre facility in the river valley, but the location has not been decided.

“You’ll have the opportunity to go into hot pools, warm pools, cold pools, steam pools and saunas,” Van Weelden said.

The spa will be 18+ and admission will be $70.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s David Ewasuk