EDMONTON -- A Castle Downs 7-Eleven store has been closed and its staff are self-isolating with pay after an employee tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The company issued a notice to its 16703 – 100 Street customers on June 6.

"Any customers who may have visited the store between May 23 to June 6 can visit ahs.ca/covid to access the COVID-19 online self-assessment tool and other health information," the announcement reads.

"We have temporarily closed the store to thoroughly clean and sanitize the location. We plan to re-open the store on or before June 20, 2020, in consultation with Alberta Health Services."

In its 636 locations across Canada, 7-Eleven says it has increased cleaning and sanitation measures, installed sneeze guards, and is helping facilitate physical distancing.

The province announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest day-over-day increase in nearly two weeks.