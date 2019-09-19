Alberta sheriffs have shut down a north Edmonton house for three months after "drug activity and violence."

A neighbour reported the house located at 12005 96 St. to the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) last December, the province said.

Investigators confirmed drug activity and warned the owner on Dec. 13.

In March, Edmonton police obtained a warrant and seized drugs, a sawed-off shotgun and other weapons from the home, the provincial government said. The homeowner was charged.

Police also responded to two home invasions in April and July.

On Thursday, SCAN ordered the homeowner and any other people who live there to leave, and crews boarded up the house, changed locks and erected a fence around it.

The home will be supervised for two years after it reopens.