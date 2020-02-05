EDMONTON -- Seven people were laid off in January by Northlands, the company that puts on K-Days and Farm Fair, CTV News Edmonton has confirmed.

The layoffs leave the organization with 25 full-time employees, down from 32.

Northlands had been receiving a $7 million grant from the provincial government to help put on Farm Fair, but according to Ward 7 City Councillor Tony Caterina, that grant was cut to $4.5 million in last fall’s provincial budget.

Northlands’ website is still promoting the 2020 Farm Fair for Nov. 11 to 15 at the Expo Centre, and Caterina believes the long-running agriculture industry show is still in the works, despite the recent layoffs.

He believes the future of Farm Fair may depend on the next provincial budget, which is set to be tabled in the legislature by the end of February.

Caterina says Northlands’ other major event, K-Days, largely depends on volunteers to run, and the organization’s website claims 1,300 people still volunteer with Northlands.

Northlands once owned and operated the Expo Centre and Coliseum, but when the downtown arena deal saw the Oilers leave the Coliseum, Northlands gave the facilities to the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation (EEDC) in 2017.

The City of Edmonton owns EEDC, and forgave Northlands’ $47 million debt as part of the deal.

EEDC took over operations at the Expo Centre, the Coliseum has been closed since January 1, 2018.

CTV News has reached out to Northlands for comment, and is waiting for a statement from the company.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as necessary.