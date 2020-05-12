EDMONTON -- A day after federal help was announced for large companies to survive the pandemic, Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley is calling for the government to not forget small companies, either.

Notley, leader of the Official Opposition, is calling Tuesday for Alberta to provide financial support to small businesses while reopening its provincial economy.

At the beginning of the week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility (LEEFF) would provide "bridge loans, not bailouts" to companies with annual revenues of at least $300 million and who need $60 million to maintain operations and staff on payroll.

The Alberta UCP government said it was pleased with the aid, and expected the program to help the ailing oil and gas sector.

"Our government appreciates today's announcement which responds to our repeated advocacy over the last two months to ensure a future for Canada's largest employers during this time of extraordinary adversity," said Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews.

