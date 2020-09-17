EDMONTON -- Alberta Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she will run for premier again in 2023.

Notley, who said in December she would stay on as leader, confirmed those plans in a Facebook post this morning.

She says there's so much opportunity in Alberta and so much frustration with the United Conservative government.

Notley's one-term as premier ended in April 2019, when Jason Kenney and the UCP handily won the provincial election.

The NDP took almost all of Edmonton but few seats outside of the city.

Notley says that the province's greatest resource is its people and she will fight for all of them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 17, 2020