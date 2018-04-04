Nearly a week after Alberta Health Services said they were investigating the source of an E. coli outbreak that had five confirmed cases, officials said the number of cases had grown.

AHS confirmed to CTV News Wednesday that the health authority was aware of 18 confirmed cases linked to Mama Nita’s Binalot in Edmonton.

Officials said eight of those cases were confirmed through targeted testing by Public Health.

Back on March 29, AHS said investigators were trying to confirm the source of an E. coli outbreak, saying five individuals who had lab-confirmed cases of E. coli had consumed food from the restaurant, located at 1519 Lakewood Road West.

Health officials asked anyone who had ate food from the restaurant from March 15, 2018 onwards to monitor themselves for symptoms.

AHS said the restaurant operator was cooperating with the investigation, and to increase safety and reduce risk.

The investigation is ongoing.