Number of EPSB families returning to school for second quarter 'slightly' down from Q1
Published Tuesday, October 20, 2020 6:19PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Slightly more public school families are choosing to learn online in the second quarter.
Families had until Monday to make the decision.
According to school board chair Trisha Estabrooks, 31.8 per cent will learn at home, compared to 68.2 per cent on campus.
In the first quarter, 29.6 per cent of families chose to school at home, and 70.4 per cent returned to school buildings.
The public district will have two more decision points for quarters three and four later in the school year.