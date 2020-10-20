EDMONTON -- Slightly more public school families are choosing to learn online in the second quarter.

Families had until Monday to make the decision.

According to school board chair Trisha Estabrooks, 31.8 per cent will learn at home, compared to 68.2 per cent on campus.

One of the biggest strengths of #EPSB plan is offering choice for families (again recognizing this choice isn't an option for some depending on their own situation.) There will be two more decision points in the 2020-21 school year. #yeg — Trisha Estabrooks (@TrishEstabrooks) October 20, 2020

In the first quarter, 29.6 per cent of families chose to school at home, and 70.4 per cent returned to school buildings.

The public district will have two more decision points for quarters three and four later in the school year.