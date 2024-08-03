O'Chiese First Nation death ruled homicide

A 27-year-old's death on O’Chiese First Nation on Tuesday is being investigated as a homicide.

RCMP say a firearm complaint was made around 11:20 a.m. that day.

The officers who responded found the man, from Sunchild First Nation, with fatal injuries.

The major crimes unit of Alberta RCMP is in charge of the investigation and is asking anyone with dashcam footage of the O'Chiese Main Road area on Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to contact investigators.

A spokesperson confirmed police activity on O'Chiese Saturday morning was unrelated to the Tuesday death.

O'Chiese First Nation is located northwest of Rocky Mountain House.