Officer injured, man arrested after brandishing knife at Edmonton airport: RCMP

A police officer was injured while responding to a report of a man brandishing a knife at Edmonton International Airport Saturday.

Around 8:30 a.m., RCMP responded to a complaint of a man who had run through security and was brandishing a knife.

The officer found the man and an "altercation ensued," according to RCMP.

"During the altercation, the officer was injured," added police. "He has been taken to hospital in stable condition."

The man was arrested and is currently in custody.

No one else was injured during the incident and airport operations were not affected, according to RCMP.