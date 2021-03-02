EDMONTON -- Three original oil paintings were stolen from a vacation home in Sylvan Lake last weekend, RCMP said.

The theft occurred near the boat launch on Kuusamo Krest on Saturday or Sunday.

According to RCMP, an unknown vehicle was able to access the residence through the dock.

Oil paintings, silverware, and a media centre were all taken, police said.

Police say the paintings are unique and should be easily identifiable to the public, pawn shops or buy-and-sell sites.

Artist: Joan Elliott

Artist: Peter Hoffer

Artist: Bobbie Burgers

Anyone with information on the missing items can contact RCMP at 403-887-3333.