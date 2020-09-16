EDMONTON -- The popular Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) 50/50 draw is set to return for the Stanley Cup final later this month.

The online raffle was first launched on Aug. 1 with a total of $762,550 in ticket purchases. By Aug. 7, the draw's jackpot had surged to over $14 million.

Tickets can be bought online starting at 9:00 a.m. on game days until 8:00 p.m. The winning ticket will be drawn at 8:30 p.m. and posted to the draw's website no later than 6:00 p.m. the next day, according to an Oilers release.

Tickets for the draw were last sold on Aug. 7, during Game 4 of the Oilers qualifying round series against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The draw was initially postponed because more than 12,000 participants asked for refunds after a glitch in the system saw them buy more tickets than intended

The $7 million winning ticket was drawn on Aug. 28, three weeks after the game ended.

The final two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs are being held in Edmonton at Rogers Place.

The Western Conference will be represented by the Dallas Stars who beat the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in the conference final.

The Eastern Conference will be represented by either the Tampa Bay Lightning or New York Islanders. The Lightning lead the conference final series three games to two after the Islanders' overtime win in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday night, and Game 7, if needed, is slated for Saturday evening.

The National Hockey League has yet to confirm the start date for the final round pending the outcome of the Eastern Conference final.

Funds for the draw are split between the winner and the EOCF.