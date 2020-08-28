EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has finally announced the winning ticket for Aug. 7's record-breaking 50/50 jackpot.

The winning number is A-37051557. The lucky winner will take home half of the $14.1-million jackpot: $7,088,425.

Drum roll, please...



The winner has until Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 4 p.m. MT to claim the prize.

WEEKS OF DELAYS

The draw was initially postponed because more than 12,000 participants asked for refunds after a glitch in the system saw them buy more tickets than intended.

Last Friday, Ascend Fundraising Solutions, the company that holds the draw, told CTV News it was in the process of refunding them and that the draw would take place by early to mid-week.

The foundation scheduled the draw for Wednesday, but was forced to delay it once again because not all refunds we complete.

On Thursday, the Oilers announced that all customers had gotten their money back.

The draw took place at 12 p.m. MT.

