EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOFC) will host specialty nights for the 50/50 raffle, according to the team's website.

The first specialty night takes place Tuesday and will honour long-time coach John Muckler.

Muckler died Jan. 4, 2021, at the age of 86.

“This is the first rematch as a sponsor of the 50/50 for us and this is the first one for this season that will honour some of the former Oilers greats,” Kevin Lowe, vice chairman Oilers Entertainment Group, said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton on Tuesday.

“John Muckler’s deserving to be the first.”

Half of Tuesday night’s raffle proceeds will be donated directly to The Mustard Seed, an organization that provides a safe place for people living in poverty or homelessness get back on their feet.

“It’s so nice that his family chose that particular organization," Lowe said. "One of his really good friends and fellow coach Ted Green was a major supporter of the Mustard Seed in his years here in Edmonton."

Kick your feet up for the @edmontonoiIers game tonight – but don’t forget to buy your 50/50 tickets!



If you haven’t heard yet, @Oil_Foundation will be donating funds from tomorrow’s raffle directly to The Mustard Seed in memory of Mr. John Muckler. Good luck everyone! pic.twitter.com/SVG6svoyZ1 — The Mustard Seed Edmonton (@mustardseedyeg) February 2, 2021

Raffle tickets can be bought online until 10 p.m. MT. The draw will be made 30 minutes after the sales close at the EOFC’s offices.

In the interview on CML Edmonton, Lowe explained that the EOFC feels fortunate that the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission has endorsed the 50/50 project for 15 years now.

“It’s so nice to hear of the people who actually win the 50/50,” he said. “Lots of young people building houses and starting their lives and they're so darn excited to get their end of the 50/50.

The Oilers host the Senators at 7 p.m.