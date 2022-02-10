Oilers concede first, again, in 4-1 loss to Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Chicago Blackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

COVID-19 truck blockade in Canada shuts down Ford plant

A blockade of the bridge between Canada and Detroit by protesters demanding an end to Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions forced the shutdown Wednesday of a Ford plant and began to have broader implications for the North American auto industry.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island