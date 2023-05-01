Oilers, EPS to speak Monday after stabbings, police shooting near Ice District

Oilers Entertainment Group and local police will hold a media availability Monday morning after officers shot a man who they say stabbed two people near the Game 6 watch party Saturday night.

OEG and Edmonton Police Service officials, including chief Dale McFee, will speak about safety planning ahead of Round 2 at Rogers Place at 10 a.m.

Watch the news conference live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

During the Oilers' series-clinching win over the Los Angeles Kings, police shot a man who they said stabbed a man and a woman on 101 Street and 103A Avenue — just outside Ice District.

The woman sustained critical injuries and the man was in serious but stable condition, police said on Sunday.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the police shooting.

The Oilers will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round with Games 1 and 2 scheduled for Wednesday and Friday night.