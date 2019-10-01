

CTVNews.ca Staff





EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers have confirmed their opening night roster as well as the players who will serve as alternate captains this season.

Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse have been named as new alternate captains and will join Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Adam Larsson in wearing the 'A' on their jerseys.

Connor McDavid will captain the club for a fourth season.

An injury to Riley Sheahan clarified the team's roster situation this week with the team naming its 23-man roster on Tuesday. That number doesn't include the sidelined Sheahan and injured non-roster players Kyle Brodziak, Logan Day and Joel Persson.

Here's the squad the Oilers carry into their home opener Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks

GOALTENDERS

Mikko Koskinen

Mike Smith

DEFENCE

Ethan Bear

Matt Benning

Oscar Klefbom

Adam Larsson

Brandon Manning

Darnell Nurse

Kris Russell

FORWARDS