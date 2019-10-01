Oilers finalize roster, name Draisaitl and Nurse as new alternate captains
Leon Draisaitl is one of four alternate captains on the Edmonton Oilers for the 2019/20 season (The Canadian Press / Jason Franson)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 3:45PM MDT
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers have confirmed their opening night roster as well as the players who will serve as alternate captains this season.
Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse have been named as new alternate captains and will join Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Adam Larsson in wearing the 'A' on their jerseys.
Connor McDavid will captain the club for a fourth season.
An injury to Riley Sheahan clarified the team's roster situation this week with the team naming its 23-man roster on Tuesday. That number doesn't include the sidelined Sheahan and injured non-roster players Kyle Brodziak, Logan Day and Joel Persson.
Here's the squad the Oilers carry into their home opener Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks
GOALTENDERS
- Mikko Koskinen
- Mike Smith
DEFENCE
- Ethan Bear
- Matt Benning
- Oscar Klefbom
- Adam Larsson
- Brandon Manning
- Darnell Nurse
- Kris Russell
FORWARDS
- Josh Archibald
- Colby Cave
- Alex Chiasson
- Leon Draisaitl
- Markus Granlund
- Gaetan Haas
- Tomas Jurco
- Zack Kassian
- Jujhar Khaira
- Connor McDavid
- James Neal
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
- Joakim Nygard
- Patrick Russell