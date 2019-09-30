The Edmonton Oilers have waived Sam Gagner and Brandon Manning a day before the team finalizes its opening night roster.

On Twitter, TSN's Ryan Rishaug said "Gagner was outpaced" and Manning "was outplayed by a number of other defencemen in training camp."

The Oilers also assigned William Lagesson to the Bakersfield Condors.

The roster now sits at 24. The Oilers have to make one more cut before the regular season opener against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place Wednesday at 8 p.m.