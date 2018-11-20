The Edmonton Oilers have fired Head Coach Todd McLellan and hired Ken Hitchcock to replace him.

The #Oilers have named Edmonton native Ken Hitchcock as their new Head Coach after relieving Todd McLellan of his duties earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/joNXTLMXol — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 20, 2018

In McLellan’s three full seasons as head coach, the Oilers had a 123-119-24 record. Edmonton got off to a 9-10-1 start in 2018-19, including six losses in the last seven games.

An experienced replacement

Hitchcock, a native of Edmonton, is the third winningest coach in NHL history with 823 wins. He has coached Dallas, where he won a Stanley Cup in 1999, Philadelphia, Columbus and St. Louis.

Hitchcock announced his retirement in April 2018 after his second stint in Dallas last season. Seven months later, he is in charge of McDavid and the Oilers.