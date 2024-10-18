Oilers 'have to elevate' play in rematch from NHL playoffs with Stars

The Edmonton Oilers have often faced big battles in Big D in recent years, but Saturday's game could have more bite than usual.

Their afternoon game against the host Dallas Stars (game time: 2 p.m. MT) marks the first rematch of last spring's Western Conference Final, which the Oilers won in six games to advance to the Stanley Cup.

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner expects the Stars, who hold a 4-1 record in the young 2024-25 National Hockey League season, "to come out hard" and expects he and his teammates to do the same.

"Both teams remember how the series went," Skinner told media after practice on Friday in Dallas. "You know what type of game it's going to be. Dallas is a hard-working team. They always are, the way they battle and compete, and we'll definitely have to elevate to play our game against them."

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said his team and the Stars "have high expectations."

"Any time you play against the better teams, you get excited about it and you want to evaluate your game and what you're doing," Knoblauch told media. "What better way to do that than matching up against another top team."

Edmonton (2-3) heads into Dallas, who is unbeaten at home with three wins at their American Airlines Center, following a 4-2 win Thursday over the host Nashville Predators in which defenceman Brett Kulak scored twice and star Connor McDavid notched his first goal of the season.

McDavid now leads the Oilers in scoring with five points (1 goal, four assists), followed by fellow centre Leon Draisaitl and newcomer Jeff Skinner, who have each recorded two goals and two assists for four points.

The Oilers' performance on the power play, which has consistently been one of the NHL's best in recent seasons, has yet to find its stride, however. They've converted just one of 13 opportunities in five games played, on a Draisaitl goal Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Knoblauch said he thinks it's because the regulars on it – including the top unit's McDavid, Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard – are "out of sync a little bit and maybe over-passing, not getting that good quality shot" while acknowledging Bouchard has been taking shots but finding teams doing a "good job" blocking them.

"With individuals, when they get a point or two, they get more confident," Knoblauch said.

"When that unit gets one or two, they'll be a little more confident and things will be rolling a lot better."