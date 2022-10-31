Oilers' McDavid, Devils' Bratt, Wild's Fleury named NHL three stars of the week
NEW YORK - Edmonton centre Connor McDavid, New Jersey left-wing Jesper Bratt and Minnesota goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.
McDavid topped the NHL with eight points (four goals, four assists) in four games to lead Edmonton to a perfect week and into second place in the Pacific Division.
All eight points came on goals that tied the game or gave the Oilers the lead.
McDavid recorded his second hat trick of the season and added an assist in a 6-5 victory against Chicago on Thursday. He added a goal and two assists for his league-best fourth three-point performance of the season in a 3-2 win over Calgary on Saturday.
The Oilers captain had a league-leading nine goals and 18 assists heading into Monday's games.
Bratt registered four goals and three assists in four games to lead the Devils to a 3-1-0 week and into first place in the Metropolitan Division.
