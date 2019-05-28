

CTV Edmonton





Dave Tippett is the new coach of the Edmonton Oilers.

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Ken Holland made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

The move is the first major staffing change for the new GM, who announced when he was hired that he would be replacing Ken Hitchcock as head coach.

“Dave brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the organization,” Holland said in a release. “He is a great communicator and has consistently led teams known for their level of compete. I look forward to seeing Dave guide the Oilers this fall and we are all excited to have him on board.”

“I come to a team here that obviously has good pieces, lots of upside,” said new head coach Dave Tippett. “Everybody talks about McDavid and Draisaitl – there’s more pieces here than McDavid and Draisaitl, there’s good players here to build on.”

“Dave’s teams play with structure, he holds his players accountable and he’s a good communicator. And I think that those are really important ingredients in being a head coach in the National Hockey League today,” said Holland. “I look forward to working with Dave to build the Oilers into an elite team.”

“We’re very much in alignment with the pace of play we want to play at, how hard you have to compete, allowing players to make sure they maximize their talent,“ said Tippett.

“I think there’s a lot of upside in this team, and I’m excited to get going.”

Tippett is from Moosomin, Sask. And most recently coached the Arizona Coyotes from 2009-17. He spent 721 games as a player in the NHL for the Hartford Whalers, Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers.