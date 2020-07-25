EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers will remember teammate Colby Cave on Saturday with a scrimmage to wrap up their training camp.

Cave suffered a brain bleed and died on April 11. He was with the team for 44 games and left a lasting impression according to his teammates.

"He’s deeply missed… he’s one of the best guys I ever met. Always has a smile on his face," said Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto.

"(An) unbelievable human, we miss him,” said Oilers defenceman Matt Benning. "We kind of talked as a group that we want to do something special here and he’ll be right there with us."

All players in the scrimmage will be wearing number 12 on their jerseys, Cave’s number.

"I was in tears the other night and I kind of had a moment and it him me that this is going to be the last time I’m going see #12 on the ice, so it means a lot," said Emily Cave, Colby Cave’s widow.

She also said that while she appreciates the tributes the Oilers are doing, including having Cave’s picture on the jumbotron above the rink, she knows he would be embarrassed.

"So Colb for sure is up in heaven right now saying, 'Guys, guys – too much, I don’t need all this.'"

The jerseys worn for the scrimmage will be auctioned off at a later date to raise money for the Colby Cave Memorial Fund.

The fund aims to support community programs, mental health initiatives and provide access to sports for underprivileged children.

"One of the big things is I’m going to miss seeing Colby as a dad because he’d be an incredible dad but I know how many kids he’s going to help through this foundation and those are going to be his kids and it will be really remarkable to watch," Emily said.

She plans to present the players with a gift and a letter, something they can keep in their locker stalls.

The scrimmage is schedulesd to start at 1 p.m. and can be watched live on the Oilers social media pages.

