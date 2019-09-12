

CTV News Edmonton





The Edmonton Oilers have officially unveiled their new alternate jersey for the 2019-2020 season, after speculation about the new look last month.

The #Oilers, @NHL & @adidashockey present our #adizero Alternate Jersey for the 2019-20 season!



Fusing sport & culture, this special-edition jersey features modern & futuristic design elements that create a clean, sleek & bold new look.



�� https://t.co/sSaRJZHuXb �� pic.twitter.com/yXgu38QpM3 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 12, 2019

The blue jersey has orange embroidery, and completely removes the white accents.

The Oilers also announced the jerseys will be worn at all Friday night home games this season.

Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 vs. Detroit Red Wings @ 7:00 pm

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 vs. New Jersey Devils @ 7:00 pm

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 vs. Los Angeles Kings @ 7:00 pm

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins @ 7:00 pm

Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 vs. Calgary Flames @ 7:00 pm

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 vs. St. Louis Blues @ 7:00 pm

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 vs. Minnesota Wild @ 7:00 pm

Friday, Mar. 13, 2020 vs. New York Islanders @ 7:00 pm

Friday, Mar. 20, 2020 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning @ 7:00 pm

Friday, Mar. 27, 2020 vs. San Jose Sharks @ 7:00 pm

Fans will be able to pre-order the jersey at Edmonton Oilers Fan Day on Sept. 14 at Rogers Place.

Jerseys will be available for purchase at the Oilers Store at Rogers Place from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Sept. 16 - Sept. 20.