EDMONTON -- Don’t worry, Edmonton Oilers fans: Despite the thunderstorm that flooded Rogers Place, the team says the arena will be ready to host hockey games scheduled to begin in two weeks.

A massive rainstorm hit Edmonton Thursday night and caused water damage to a number of public and private buildings, Mayor Don Iveson said Friday.

Videos circulating social media during the storm showed water pouring into Rogers Place and pooling on the floor of the 104 Avenue entrance.

Oilers Entertainment Group determined "the damage experienced from last evening's rainstorm was due to significant water flow, mixed with hail, which led to excess pressure on the facility's storm drainage system causing two pipe couplings to fail."

One of the pipe couplings that failed is located above the terminus of Ford Hall, OEG said. That area, which the videos show, suffered the most damage.

Iveson called the images "very concerning" but assured Edmontonians the situation is well in hand.

"They've said publicly and also to us that it shouldn’t imperil the hub city activity that is pending… it won't jeopardize the ability to host NHL activity in our city in the coming weeks."

OEG said: "We do not foresee any significant delays or barriers to either the Edmonton Oilers Training Camp or preparations and activities related to our hosting as the NHL Hub City for the 2020 NHL Playoffs."

Crews are working to clean and repair the affected areas, OEG said.

The season is scheduled to resume Aug. 1.