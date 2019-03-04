

John Wawrow, The Associated Press





Kyle Brodziak scored the go-ahead goal to cap a three-goal outburst over the final 3:31 of the second period, and rallied the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

Leon Draisaitl scored his team-leading 41st and added an assist, to extend his point streak to 11 games in which he had combined for nine goals and eight assists. Connor McDavid set up two goals in a game

Edmonton overcame a 3-1 second-period deficit. Defenceman Darnell Nurse and Zack Kassian also scored for Edmonton, which won its third straight in closing a five-game trip at 4-1-1.

Mikko Koskinen stopped 35 shots, including the final 27 after allowing Jack Eichel to scored Buffalo's third goal with 2:36 left in the first period.

Eichel scored twice and Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the slumping Sabres. Buffalo dropped to 2-7-1 in its past 10, and is 13-22-6 since a franchise-record-matching 10-game win streak in November.

Linus Ullmark was yanked at the end of the second period, and after allowing four goals on 20 shots. Carter Hutton took over and stopped all seven shots he faced.

Buffalo's Jeff Skinner missed an open right side by directing a shot off the post with 7:34 left. Then with 3:40 remaining, Jason Pominville directed in Brandon Montour's pass through the crease, only to have his follow through hit the puck and sweep it back out before it crossed the goal line.