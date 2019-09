Erin Bezovie, CTV News Edmonton





The Edmonton Oilers will be holding a scrimmage at the Downtown Community Arena on Sunday.

The inter-squad scrimmage will feature players attending Oilers training camp.

Have you heard? The #Oilers are playing an intrasquad scrimmage TODAY open to the public starting at noon (doors at 11:30) at the @RogersPlace Downtown Community Arena! Seating is first come, first served. pic.twitter.com/n7dTxaBPov — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 15, 2019

Joey Moss will also be at the game to award the Joey Moss Cup to the winning team.

The event is free to attend and the game starts at noon.