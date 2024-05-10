Oilers star Leon Draisaitl questionable for Game 2 vs. Canucks

Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is questionable for today's Game 2 against the Vancouver Canucks.

The 28-year-old German forward says he's feeling better but whether he plays will be a game-time decision.

Draisaitl appeared to be in pain late in Wednesday's dramatic 5-4 Game 1 loss and didn't participate in either Edmonton's practice Thursday or Friday's optional morning skate.

He had two assists in Game 1 but was limited to 16 minutes and 43 seconds of ice time, well below the 20:41 he averaged per game in the regular season.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said Draisaitl was dealing with "cramping and equipment issues" that kept him off the ice.

Draisaitl has points in each of Edmonton's six playoff games this year, with five goals and seven assists across the stretch.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10. 2024.