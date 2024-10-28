Oilers star McDavid injured on first shift against Blue Jackets

The Edmonton Oilers, who gave up three goals on six shots at Nationwide Arena, and trailed the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 after the first period, had more things to worry about than making a comeback on Monday night.

Captain Connor McDavid got tripped up by Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski's stick during his first shift of the game and crashed heavily into the boards. He got up and as he skated back up the ice, motioned to the bench that he was having some problems and immediately skated off.

He went to the trainer's room and it was later announced he had a "lower body injury" and would miss the remainder of the NHL game. McDavid has three goals and seven assists in the team's first 10 games.

Sean Monahan, Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger had scored for the Blue Jackets, who were outshot 11-6.