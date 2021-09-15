Oilers start rookie camp without injured prospect Dylan Holloway
The Edmonton Oilers' rookies opened up camp on Wednesday without the injured Dylan Holloway.
Holloway will be out at least three months after he had wrist surgery for an injury he sustained with the University of Wisconsin earlier this year.
The forward was selected 14th overall at the 2020 NHL draft.
Among the 28 players is Swedish blueliner Philip Broberg. The eighth overall draft pick in 2019 spent last season with Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League where he tallied 13 points in 44 games.
Broberg was also recalled to the Oilers’ taxi squad in May for the 2021 NHL playoffs.
“This just feels good to be back here to rookie camp and I had a good summer preparing for this so I’m looking forward to it,” said Broberg at Wednesday morning's media availability.
Broberg’s first taste of the NHL atmosphere was during the bubble edition of 2019-20 playoffs. Although he did not see any game action, Broberg says that experience has made him feel more comfortable coming into this years rookie camp.
“For sure… you get to know the guys, you get more comfortable and also the coaching staff, you get to know them and it’s more comfortable when you get to the camp later,” explained the 6’4” native of Orebro, Sweden.
Russian defenceman Dmitri Samorukov returns to rookie camp after spending last season on loan to the KHL’s CSKA Moskva where he registered eight points in 48 games before his season was cut short by injury.
“I had a great last year playing back home and I felt good and the doc gave me the green light so I’m ready to work,” said Samorukov.
The native of Volgograd was selected in the third round (84th overall) of the 2017 NHL draft and spent the 2019-20 season with the Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield Condors.
“When I first came to AHL two years ago, that was really good for me,” explained Samorukov, “for learning how to be a pro player and this season in the KHL I have established myself as a pro player so now we are trying to knock on the door.
The rookie camp continues Thursday with on-ice sessions. Main training camp starts Sept. 22.
With files from The Canadian Press
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta, state of emergency declared
The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in introducing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar well over 1,000 new cases per day.
With gains across the country, the PPC could be a 'potential spoiler' in the election: Nanos
Since the start of the federal election, the People's Party of Canada has seen its support steadily increase across the country, leading pollster Nik Nanos to suggest that it could become a spoiler for the other parties.
People recently diagnosed with COVID-19 won't be able to vote on election day
Thousands of Canadians will not be able to vote in the upcoming federal election because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elections Canada said.
Federal Election 2021: 27 ridings to watch and why they're important
CTVNews.ca has compiled profiles of 27 of the more compelling races in what could be a nail-biter of a federal election on Sept. 20. There are some that garner notable interest because of the implications they may have for the region, the broader momentum a party is picking up, or because of the big names on the ballot.
LIVE | SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
SpaceX's first private flight blasted off Wednesday night with two contest winners, a health care worker and their rich sponsor, the most ambitious leap yet in space tourism.
Where Canadians can travel abroad during COVID-19
While the Government of Canada is still advising against all non-essential travel, there is a growing list of countries accepting Canadian travellers.
Homicide team now investigating Langley, B.C., teacher's disappearance
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now involved in the case of missing Langley, B.C., teacher Naomi Onotera, authorities revealed Wednesday.
'Not your dad's Conservative party,' Erin O'Toole says, before endorsement from Mulroney
Back on the road with five days left to pitch his party to Canadians as the best placed to govern, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole took a new tack on Wednesday, appealing directly to voters who may not have considered voting Conservative before, before receiving a notable endorsement from former prime minister Brian Mulroney.
Stuck in a long line when polls close? Elections Canada says you'll still be able to vote
Canadians shouldn’t be worried about missing their chance to vote due to lines that could be longer than usual for an election night, Elections Canada said.
Calgary
-
LIVE
LIVE | Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta, state of emergency declared
The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in introducing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar well over 1,000 new cases per day.
-
Calgary man, charged in alleged sexual assault of teenage girl, could be in Ontario
Calgary police are seeking help from residents across Canada in connection with a sexual assault case involving a 13-year-old girl.
-
Katy Rutherford ready to tee it up at this years ATB Financial Classic at Country Hills
When Katy Rutherford tees it up on Thursday morning for round one of the ATB Financial classic at Country Hills, she will become just the second woman to do so at that event. Isabelle Beisiegel was the first to do it in 2005.
Saskatoon
-
LIVE
LIVE | Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta, state of emergency declared
The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in introducing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar well over 1,000 new cases per day.
-
'He said he would shoot her between the eyes': Son testifies Greg Fertuck threatened his mom
Lucas Fertuck testified on Wednesday that he remembers the time his dad threatened his mom’s life.
-
Sask. reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases for 4th day in a row; passes 4,000 active cases
The Saskatchewan government confirmed 475 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the fourth day in row the province has added more than 400 cases.
Regina
-
Sask. reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases for 4th day in a row; passes 4,000 active cases
The Saskatchewan government confirmed 475 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the fourth day in row the province has added more than 400 cases.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta, state of emergency declared
The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in introducing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar well over 1,000 new cases per day.
-
Fully vaccinated Sask. senior fights for life, arthritis drug thought to have reduced COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
A fully-vaccinated Saskatoon senior is fighting for her life after testing positive for COVID-19.
Atlantic
-
'We have a solution to the pandemic' Higgs tells unvaccinated; N.B. reports 63 new cases to set single-day high
As New Brunswick reported a one-day high of 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the province announced that it will require proof of vaccination starting next week to encourage more people to get vaccinated.
-
Nova Scotia reports six cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, active cases drop to 159
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 20 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 159.
-
Probe continues into N.S. family's death in travel trailer: 'It may take some time'
The ongoing investigation into the deaths of a family of six from Amherst continued Wednesday with limited developments and authorities suggesting answers may not come quickly.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police investigating shooting in downtown Vancouver
Police are investigating a shooting in the waterfront area of downtown Vancouver, and sources have told CTV News it was fatal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 7 deaths in 24 hours attributed to COVID-19 in B.C.: latest update
B.C. health officials announced 661 new cases of COVID-19 and seven related deaths on Wednesday.
-
B.C. man convicted of murdering family of 6 at campground denied parole
A B.C. man convicted in the mass murder of a family on a camping trip has been denied parole.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury ER physician details challenges of delivering care during COVID-19 pandemic
When asked to describe caring for patients in the emergency room during the pandemic in one word, Sudbury ER Dr. Rob Lepage got emotional and simply said “challenging.”
-
North Bay family of boy killed getting off school bus say drivers not getting the message
Concerns are growing over the amount of people not stopping for school buses when the flashing lights and stop signs are out.
-
Several Manitoulin Secondary students injured; teen charged with assault, weapons offences
Several students at Manitoulin Second School were injured Tuesday afternoon and a 16-year-old is facing charges, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesda
Winnipeg
-
Immunocompromised people in Manitoba, those looking to travel can get third COVID-19 vaccine dose
Manitobans with certain conditions that leave them immunocompromised will be able to receive a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, along with those who are looking to travel.
-
Manitoba voters find comfort and convenience in mail-in ballots amid pandemic
Thousands of Manitobans opted to vote by mail during this year's federal election due to COVID-19 concerns, and some don't plan on returning to the polls in person again – even after the pandemic.
-
Final countdown to election day in Tory-stronghold riding
Experts say Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman is a very secure conservative riding, and it’ll be a real challenge for other parties to take the seat.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 66 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Health officials identified 66 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday as the number of active cases in the region remains above 600.
-
Trio of endangered orcas pregnant along B.C. coast: U.S. researchers
The southern resident killer whale population has shrunk to just 74 individuals – but it seems despite challenges, the orcas haven't had trouble finding a mate.
-
Model of navy helicopter to be added to artificial reef in B.C.
A group that transforms decommissioned ships into new marine habitats is hoping to expand one of its artificial reefs north of Vancouver.
Toronto
-
These companies are offering up cash incentives for employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19
Despite a majority of Canadians rolling up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine some companies are offering cash incentives for employees or potential new hires who may still be hesitant.
-
Long lists and climbing costs: The child care fix each party is pledging
Here's what each federal party is promising on affordable and accessible childcare.
-
'I could not believe what happened,' cop who shot fellow officer tells court
A Niagara police officer who shot a fellow cop during an altercation nearly three years ago told his colleague's assault trial that he found their interaction so implausible he feared nobody would believe what happened.
Montreal
-
The vaccine passport grace period is now over in Quebec
The grace period for presenting a proof of vaccination in certain non-essential places such as bars and restaurants is now over in Quebec.
-
Quebec reports 785 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise by 20
Quebec reported Wednesday that 785 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province, and one more person has died due to the disease.
-
EMSB chair says CAQ motion on Bill 96 criticism is an 'attack' on Quebec anglophones
"This is another example of an attack on us, the school board, and the English-speaking community," Joe Ortana said at a virtual news conference on Wednesday.
London
-
Pandemic costs may top $70M in 2021, but London, Ont. city hall still in the black
City hall is more than just weathering the financial impacts of the pandemic — a new report projects a multi-million dollar surplus for 2021.
-
Flyers bylaw to stop graphic anti-abortion flyers criticized for having no teeth
Anti-abortion flyers containing graphic images sparked outrage after they were dropped into Londoners’ mailboxes last fall.
-
'I needed to do something': Western University students plan walkout amid sexual assault allegations
Students at Western University are planning to walk out of classes Friday as London, Ont. police investigate allegations of sexual assault at a first-year on campus residence.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports one COVID-19 death, 27 new cases
The Region of Waterloo reported one COVID-19-related death and 27 new cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations declined.
-
Cambridge restaurant pleads guilty to charges under Ontario's Liquor Licence Act in fatal crash
St. Louis Bar and Grill has pleaded guilty to two charges under the Ontario Liquor Licence Act in connection to a fatal crash in 2019.
-
Guelph family 'terrified' after man breaks into their home in the middle of the night
A Guelph family says they were left terrified and confused after someone broke into their home in the middle of the night.