Oilers start rookie camp without injured prospect Dylan Holloway

EDMONTON -

The Edmonton Oilers' rookies opened up camp on Wednesday without the injured Dylan Holloway.

Holloway will be out at least three months after he had wrist surgery for an injury he sustained with the University of Wisconsin earlier this year.

The forward was selected 14th overall at the 2020 NHL draft.

Among the 28 players is Swedish blueliner Philip Broberg. The eighth overall draft pick in 2019 spent last season with Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League where he tallied 13 points in 44 games.

Broberg was also recalled to the Oilers’ taxi squad in May for the 2021 NHL playoffs.

“This just feels good to be back here to rookie camp and I had a good summer preparing for this so I’m looking forward to it,” said Broberg at Wednesday morning's media availability.

Broberg’s first taste of the NHL atmosphere was during the bubble edition of 2019-20 playoffs. Although he did not see any game action, Broberg says that experience has made him feel more comfortable coming into this years rookie camp.

“For sure… you get to know the guys, you get more comfortable and also the coaching staff, you get to know them and it’s more comfortable when you get to the camp later,” explained the 6’4” native of Orebro, Sweden.

Russian defenceman Dmitri Samorukov returns to rookie camp after spending last season on loan to the KHL’s CSKA Moskva where he registered eight points in 48 games before his season was cut short by injury.

“I had a great last year playing back home and I felt good and the doc gave me the green light so I’m ready to work,” said Samorukov.

The native of Volgograd was selected in the third round (84th overall) of the 2017 NHL draft and spent the 2019-20 season with the Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield Condors.

“When I first came to AHL two years ago, that was really good for me,” explained Samorukov, “for learning how to be a pro player and this season in the KHL I have established myself as a pro player so now we are trying to knock on the door.

The rookie camp continues Thursday with on-ice sessions. Main training camp starts Sept. 22.

With files from The Canadian Press