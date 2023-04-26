Oilers 'thankful' for Nick Bjugstad after deadline trade, Game 5 goals
Edmonton Oilers forward Nick Bjugstad made a big impact in the 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night.
Bjugstad was promoted to the second line in Game 5 and scored two goals in nearly 17 minutes of ice time.
"It's obvious to us that he's playing very well," Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft told reporters Wednesday morning.
Edmonton acquired Bjugstad from Arizona at the trade deadline to add some size and depth ahead of the playoffs.
"His name was always at the top of the list," Woodcroft said.
"When we made the trade for him, I had four or five different people just from my past reach out and let me know what a wonderful human being and true professional we were getting in Nick Bjudstad when we made the trade, so he's lived up to that.
"He's a true pro and we're thankful he's on our team."
The Oilers had a rest day on Wednesday and return to practice on Thursday.
Game 6 is in Los Angeles on Saturday but the start time has not been announced.
The Oilers lead the series 3-2.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
What do the proposed passenger rights changes mean for travellers?
As the proposed overhaul of Canada’s passenger rights charter gains attention, travellers are wondering what the new provisions will mean for passengers hoping to receive airline compensation and avoid unfair fees.
Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates at its last meeting
The Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates earlier this month, as it feared being too slow to react to sticky inflation.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: Danielle Smith has surpassed all expectations. Not in a good way.
Time will tell if Danielle Smith proves to be a good premier after all, but one thing is certain, writes Naheed Nenshi. 'She has done what I would have thought impossible: she’s made many Albertans long for the leadership of Jason Kenney.'
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: 'Donald Trump raped me'
A writer suing Donald Trump took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors that the former U.S. president raped her after she accompanied him into a department store fitting room in 1996.
Here's what we know about federal workers pay during the PSAC strike
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the information from the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government on employees' pay during the strike.
More Canadians ask for help to get out of Sudan: Joly
About 50 additional Canadians were evacuated out of Sudan in the last day, but even more have added their names to a list seeking help to flee, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday.
Flight attendants don't get paid when the plane door is open. Now there's a push to change that
CUPE, the union representing about 18,500 flight attendants across Canada, held a national day of action on Tuesday to condemn what Hussain calls an 'archaic practice': workers to only get paid once the pilot takes the brakes off the plane.
Calgary
-
Police seek suspects in random attack of Calgary man inside LRT station
Calgary police are looking for help to identify a man and a woman they say were involved in an attack on a man that left him with 'serious medical complications.'
-
Calgary arena deal reached, will be built in Rivers District
The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.
-
2 Edmonton girls coerced into working in sex trade, man charged: ALERT
A man is facing more than 30 charges after an investigation into the trafficking of at least two teen girls from the Edmonton area.
Saskatoon
-
A Sask. man injured in a violent arrest has died, family says
A man injured in a violent arrest by Prince Albert police earlier this month has died.
-
'Still my baby': Sask. woman mourns son who died after assault
Mellissa Squair says she was in front of a grocery store with her son Quin three weeks ago when he told her he would take care of her for the rest of her life.
-
'They’ve pretty much stonewalled me': Sask. mom frustrated with struggles with school bus policy
A family in rural Saskatchewan said they’ve hit a brick wall trying to get their school division to approve a second bus drop-off for their child.
Regina
-
Officers investigating following report of shooting in North Central area
Regina police are investigating a report of a shooting in the North Central area.
-
Sask. issues warning to those who use government logo in satirical social media posts
The province has issued a warning to people who use the Saskatchewan government logo in satirical social media posts.
-
SGI reports 450 impaired driving offences across the province in March
As part of its Traffic Safety Spotlight program, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) reported a total of 450 impaired driving offences for the month of March.
Atlantic
-
'Where's the accountability?' Deadline looms for mass shooting inquiry recommendation
In the coming days, the federal and Nova Scotia governments will face the first deadline for action recommended by the inquiry that investigated the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
'I never got a chance to say goodbye': Family of murder victim protest bail hearing
Family and friends of Max Boudreau gathered outside the Moncton Law Courts Wednesday morning to hold a demonstration opposing bail for the man accused of killing him.
-
N.S. says first in Canada to introduce electronic ballots in upcoming byelection
Officials in Nova Scotia say an upcoming provincial byelection will be the first election in Canada conducted in part by electronic ballots.
Toronto
-
Parents demand answers after elementary school staff cuts hair of child with autism
The parents of a non-verbal nine-year-old are demanding answers after an educational assistant at a Toronto school allegedly cut the child’s hair without their permission earlier this month.
-
Is No Frills, Food Basics or Sobeys cheaper? We went to find out
We went to three grocery stores to find out which one offers the cheapest prices for some of the most essential items.
-
Ontario's second new provincial park will 'definitively' include backcountry, minister says
Ontario will soon be announcing the creation of a second new provincial park with backcountry camping availability, something experts hope will add new protected land rather than repurpose already conserved properties.
Montreal
-
Services saved at Lachine Hospital: MUHC
The Lachine Hospital will become a community hospital, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) announced early Wednesday afternoon, with a fully functioning emergency room and more inpatient beds.
-
School principal replaced after Quebec teacher caught screaming at Grade One students
The principal of a Quebec school has been replaced indefinitely one day after a recording surfaced showing a teacher shouting at her Grade One students.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Montreal police arrest 8 in connection with March killing of teen
A major police operation involving nine raids in Montreal resulted in eight arrests in connection with the sixth homicide of 2023. The Montreal police (SPVM) said Wednesday morning that 175 officers from multiple jurisdictions conducted searches in four boroughs.
Ottawa
-
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
-
Why did Ottawa police shoot and kill a bear in Kanata?
The city of Ottawa says Bylaw staff and partners with the National Capital Commission and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were not behind a decision to kill a bear in the city's west end Monday night.
-
Ottawa police seek suspects in sexual assault in Bayshore Park
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying three men wanted in connection with a reported sexual assault in the west end earlier this week.
Kitchener
-
City of Kitchener closes Roos Island, says new campers will not be allowed in Victoria Park
The City of Kitchener has closed public access to Roos Island in Victoria Park as part of an effort to clear an encampment that has been at the site since at least last spring.
-
'We are watching': Resident crime watch group growing in Kitchener
Neighbours at a Kitchener condominium have formed a group with the goal of helping prevent crime in the area.
-
'Even the kitchen sink' stolen by Guelph, Ont. thieves: Police
Police are investigating after thieves stole around $1,200 worth of items from a Guelph, Ont. business – including a kitchen sink.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury area resident killed in Highway 144 crash
A 50-year-old from the Greater Sudbury community of Whitefish has died as a result of a single commercial vehicle crash on Highway 144 on Tuesday, police say.
-
Sudbury police charge 4 after missing southern Ont. man's body found
Four people -- including one man already facing two murder charges in connection to a Sudbury hotel shooting in December -- are facing charges after the body of a 31-year-old southern Ont. man was found in a wooded area in the Wahnapitae area of Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Police asking for help identifying fatal Highway 17 hit-and-run suspect
As the investigation continues into a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 36-year-old woman on Highway 17 in the Bruce Mines area in January, police are releasing a photo of the suspect's truck.
Winnipeg
-
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard arguing against extradition order at Appeal Court
An appeal hearing is underway in Winnipeg for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people
Transgender kids and adults in North Dakota won't be able to access bathrooms, locker rooms or showers that match the gender they identify with in places like college dorms or jails, under a new law signed by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum.
-
Backlog of spinal assessments in Manitoba beginning to drop
The wait time for Manitobans looking to receive spinal assessments has dropped in recent months.
Vancouver
-
Do you recognize this man? Abbotsford police look to identify indecent act suspect
Weeks after a man allegedly exposed himself to a woman at a park in Abbotsford, police have released a sketch of the suspect.
-
No more fee-based physician program: B.C. Medical Services Commission reaches deal with Telus Health
The B.C. Medical Services Commission and Telus Health have reached an agreement, after the commission took the company to court over alleged contraventions of the Medicare Protection Act.
-
'Extensive damage' to North Vancouver building after suspected impaired driver crash, RCMP say
Mounties in North Vancouver say they believe the driver who crashed into a building on West First Street Tuesday and caused "extensive damage" was impaired.
Vancouver Island
-
'Unbelievably upsetting': Residents unsure of what's next and who's to blame after Langford highrise evacuated
Emotions are running high as hundreds of people vacate a troubled highrise in Langford due to "life-safety" concerns with the structure.
-
Chevron surrenders offshore oil and gas permits in B.C. ocean conservation hot spots after lawsuit
Environmental groups have dropped a court case against Chevron Canada after it surrendered a number of historical oil and gas permits posing risks to sensitive marine conservation areas on the B.C. coast.
-
'Like getting your kid into the NHL': Vancouver Island dog heading to Westminster dog show
A little dog from Vancouver Island will be in the Big Apple next month competing in one of the most prestigious dog shows in the world.