Oilers trade Yamamoto, Kostin to Red Wings

The Edmonton Oilers have traded forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings, the team announced.

Edmonton is receiving "future considerations."

Yamamoto was set to make $3.1 million in the final year of his contract, and Kostin is a restricted free agent.

Cost to resign Kostin was too high for Oil who are tight to cap. Likely other options out there for him with his strong finish, plus KHL an option. Was a fan favourite.



Oilers super thin on the right side up front - and have clear opening in top 6. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 29, 2023

The Oilers now have $8.9 million in projected cap space, according to PuckPedia.

NHL Free Agency starts on Saturday, July 1.