The Edmonton Oilers have trimmed their preseason roster again ahead of the team's Oct 2 opener against the Vancouver Canucks.

On Friday, the team announced it had assigned nine players to the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors. Prospects Tyler Benson, Caleb Jones, and Cooper Marody were among those sent down.

The team also placed four players on waivers, including defenceman Keegan Lowe and centre Brad Malone, for the purpose of being assigned to Bakersfield.

The team now has 33 players still in camp, including 19 forwards, 11 defencemen and three goaltenders. That roster will need to be trimmed again to 23 before the start of the regular season.

The Oilers fell to the Canucks 6-1 on Thursday night in preseason action and host the Calgary Flames Friday night.