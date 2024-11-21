Oilers without Nurse, Arvidsson, Hyman in lineup against visiting Wild

A trio of top-line Edmonton Oilers will be missing from action Thursday.

The names are familiar – Darnell Nurse, Viktor Arvidsson, Zach Hyman – as they've either been out of action for a while or it was recently obvious they could miss time.

Nurse was the victim of a head hit by Toronto Maple Leafs heavy Ryan Reaves on Saturday. The National Hockey League promptly suspended Reaves for five games as a result, while Nurse – who had been playing well for an inconsistent Oilers squad – missed games Monday and Tuesday.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch told media Thursday after the team's morning skate before their evening game against the visiting Minnesota Wild (7 p.m.) that Nurse could return Saturday against the New York Rangers.

Nurse told media he's ready to move on from the controversy surrounding the hit – although he did offer that, while the onus is on him to be aware of who is on the ice and where, "there was lots of body on the six-foot-four hockey player to hit, and not one piece was touched other than the head" – and get back to "keep the momentum going."

Nurse, who has scored two goals and seven assists for nine points in 18 games played, stands six-foot-four and weighs 215 lb., while Reaves is six-foot-two and 225 lb.

"Just however long it takes come back and build off the momentum that was going before," said Nurse, adding it's the first time in his career he's suffered a head injury.

Arvidsson has been out of the lineup the last four games, while Hyman left the Oilers' most recent game – Tuesday's 5-2 win in Ottawa – in the second period and did not return after a collision with Senators defenceman Nick Jensen.

Injuries to both wingers are undisclosed.

Knoblauch said Arvidsson would not play the next two games and that Hyman would be out the next four-to-seven-days.

The Oilers placed Arvidsson on injured reserve Thursday afternoon. Earlier in the day, they recalled forward Drake Caggiula and defenceman Josh Brown from their minor-league affiliate. Brown had been sent down to the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday night.

After Saturday's game, the Oilers have a five-day break before facing host Utah on Nov. 29.

Edmonton Oilers winger Kasperi Kapanen during morning skate on Nov. 21, 2024. (Credit: TSN)

Kapanen lines up with Nuge, Skinner

The newest Oilers player will skate on the team's second line against the Wild.

Kasperi Kapanen, who the Oilers claimed off waivers Tuesday from the St. Louis Blues, skated alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jeff Skinner at Thursday's morning skate.

Knoblauch said the six-foot-one, 194 lb. winger's speed and size "add to our team."

"He is fast, and I don't think you can have too much of that," Knoblauch said, adding the nine-year veteran who is sporting No. 42 could eventually see penalty-killing duty given the Finn has performed such duties before.

"When he did kill quite a bit, it was in Toronto, and it was a system that was very similar to what we haveright now."